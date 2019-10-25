Sabres struggle in 6-2 loss to Rangers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York Rangers entered Thursday night’s game against the Sabres last in the NHL in scoring with a mere 19 goals.
The Blue shirts pushed around the Blue & Gold, took advantage of several defensive lapses and turnovers en route to a 6-2 win at Madison Square Garden.
With the loss, Buffalo dips to 8-2-1 overall.
Scoreless past the midway point of the first period, second year defenseman Rasmus Dahlin struggled to handle the puck and gave it away to Artemi Panarin, who skated in a slid the first goal of the game past Carter Hutton to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
It would be all downhill for the Sabres from there as they would trail 3-0 after the first period.
Buffalo would receive tallies from Marco Scandella and Vladimir Sobotka in the second period, however the Sabres would still trail 4-2 heading into the third.
Still a two goal game with 12 minutes to play in regulation, Jack Eichel blindly flipped a backhand pass right to Brett Howden near the blueline.
He then skated up the ice along with Ryan Strome, who finished off the 2-on-1 opportunity for his second goal of the game.
Kris Kreider would add a sixth tally in the final minutes for New York.
The Sabres are back in action Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.