Sabres struggle in 6-2 loss to Rangers

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) tumbles onto his back as New York Rangers center Chris Kreider (20) crashes into the net as Hutton was trying to make a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York. Krider was called for goaltender interference on the play. The Rangers won 6-2. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York Rangers entered Thursday night’s game against the Sabres last in the NHL in scoring with a mere 19 goals.

The Blue shirts pushed around the Blue & Gold, took advantage of several defensive lapses and turnovers en route to a 6-2 win at Madison Square Garden.

With the loss, Buffalo dips to 8-2-1 overall.

Scoreless past the midway point of the first period, second year defenseman Rasmus Dahlin struggled to handle the puck and gave it away to Artemi Panarin, who skated in a slid the first goal of the game past Carter Hutton to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

It would be all downhill for the Sabres from there as they would trail 3-0 after the first period.

Buffalo would receive tallies from Marco Scandella and Vladimir Sobotka in the second period, however the Sabres would still trail 4-2 heading into the third.

Still a two goal game with 12 minutes to play in regulation, Jack Eichel blindly flipped a backhand pass right to Brett Howden near the blueline.

He then skated up the ice along with Ryan Strome, who finished off the 2-on-1 opportunity for his second goal of the game.

Kris Kreider would add a sixth tally in the final minutes for New York.

The Sabres are back in action Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

