Sabres struggle on all sides in 3-0 loss to Philadelphia

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) chases Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a rough day on all fronts for the Buffalo Sabres. They were shutout, they turned the puck over in their own zone and they got into odd man rush situations. Meanwhile the Flyers capitalized, leading to a 3-0 win for Philadelphia.

“They were better in every zone and I feel like we gave them too many scoring chances, I would say “A” chances,” Rasmus Ristolainen said. “Whatever, close to the net, way too many odd man rushes. That was the difference tonight.”

Buffalo had their chances offensively, including a one-on-one opportunity for Jeff Skinner, but couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net. Confidence seems to be the biggest problem for the team offensively.

“I just don’t think the confidence is very high at all,” Eric Staal said. “We had some pretty grade-A opportunities to score and we didn’t score and when you’re feeling it, when you’re feeling pressure to score and be difference makers in that regard, when it doesn’t happen, it’s difficult. I think that’s what you saw.”

Puck mismanagement was also a major key in the defensive zone. It’s something Ralph Krueger believes they need to improve if they want to get back on track.

“It’s frustrating for us to mismanage the puck that way…” Krueger said,”…and if we want to recover here tomorrow it’s going to be about that. I don’t find that the defensive effort was catastrophic. We didn’t really give up the inside that much, but I would say management of the puck in our end is going to be critical.”

Buffalo falls to 6-9-3 and meet Philadelphia again Sunday at 3 p.m.