Sabres struggle to find offense in loss to Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Their first game back in 15 days, and the Sabres had trouble putting the puck in the back of the net. Aside from a second period goal, Buffalo was held off the board in the 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders.
They had opportunities, and even outshot the visiting team in the opening period, but those scoring chances didn’t materialize into goals.
Buffalo gave up a pair of goals late in the first period. Anders Lee scored on a redirect with just outside of three minutes to go. Less than two minutes later, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored to make it 2-0 after one.
In the second period, the Sabres got on the board with a power play goal from Victor Olofsson, cutting the lead in half. About halfway through the period, the Islanders got the goal back on a power play goal from Brock Nelson to make it 3-1.
New York’s defense clamped down in the 3rd, as the Sabres didn’t even get a shot on goal in the first 18 minutes of the period. They were outshot 12-0 in the final period.
Buffalo now moves to 4-5-2 on the season, and host the Islanders again on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.