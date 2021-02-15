Sabres struggle to find offense in loss to Islanders

New York Islanders forward Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Their first game back in 15 days, and the Sabres had trouble putting the puck in the back of the net. Aside from a second period goal, Buffalo was held off the board in the 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

They had opportunities, and even outshot the visiting team in the opening period, but those scoring chances didn’t materialize into goals.

Buffalo gave up a pair of goals late in the first period. Anders Lee scored on a redirect with just outside of three minutes to go. Less than two minutes later, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored to make it 2-0 after one.

In the second period, the Sabres got on the board with a power play goal from Victor Olofsson, cutting the lead in half. About halfway through the period, the Islanders got the goal back on a power play goal from Brock Nelson to make it 3-1.

New York’s defense clamped down in the 3rd, as the Sabres didn’t even get a shot on goal in the first 18 minutes of the period. They were outshot 12-0 in the final period.

Buffalo now moves to 4-5-2 on the season, and host the Islanders again on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.