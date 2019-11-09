Sabres swept in Sweden, fall 5-3 to Lightning in Gloabl Series

Buffalo Sabres’ Zemgus Girgensons (28) and Johan Larsson (22) go after the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy during an NHL hockey game in Globen Arena, Stockholm Sweden. Friday. Nov. 8, 2019. (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lightning handed the Sabres their fifth straight loss on Saturday, a 5-3 setback in game two of the Global Series to complete the series sweep in Sweden.

Buffalo, which raced out to an 8-1-1 start through the first 10 games, are now 9-6-2 overall. They’ve also only collected three out of a potential 14 points over their last seven games.

Sam Reinhart, who scored twice in the Global Series opener, picked up where he left off on Friday and collected his eighth goal of the season to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Tampa answered back and got a lucky bounce off the hip of Patrick Maroon to tie the game at one.

The second period would belong to the Bolts as they opened up a 3-1 lead on a goal from Sweden native Viktor Hedman and a second tally from Maroon.

The Blue & Gold closed to within 3-2 as Victor Olofsson snapped a nine game goalless streak with the first even strength goal of his career. The first eight goals of his short tenure in the NHL have all been on the man-advantage.

Once again, the Bolts would make a push and strike two more times to open up a 5-2 lead before Jack Eichel smashed home his eighth of the season in the final seconds.

The Blue & Gold return home to battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.