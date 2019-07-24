Sabres to host BOS, NJ & PIT for Prospects Challenge

The Sabres prospects will return to HarborCenter in September, when the youngsters of the Blue & Gold hit the ice for the 5th annual Prospects Challenge.

The Sabres will play the Devils on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. and battle the Bruins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Blue & Gold wrap up the scrimmages on Monday, Sept. 9 with a 12:30 p.m. puckdrop against the Penguins.

Friday, Sept. 6

• Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

• Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

• New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

• Buffalo vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

• Boston vs. New Jersey, 9:30 a.m.

• Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.