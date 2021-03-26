Sabres to host fans at 4 games in April

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) is greeted by fans prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Sabres fans have four chances to see their team play at home this season.

The team announced Friday that a limited number of fans will be allowed at four games during the remainder of the season, all taking place on Fridays or Saturdays in April. The games are:

Saturday, April 3 vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 9 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 23 vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Tickets for all games go on sale Monday, March 29. Season-ticket holders have an exclusive window starting at 10 a.m. while the general public has access beginning at 2 p.m.

All fans will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game or proof they have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days.

Fans are required to pay for their own COVID testing, but the team has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to offer antigen testing for $30 with test results provided in 30 minutes. Additional info can be found at Sabres.com/FAQ.

The Sabres planned to host fans once earlier this season, but the game was postponed after the visiting Boston Bruins ran into COVID issues. Fans were refunded for the price of their ticket and offered a ticket to a game next season. The team also hosted 700 frontline healthcare workers for a game earlier this month.

The Sabres are in last place in the NHL with a 6-22-4 record.