BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Don’t look now, but the Sabres are streaking. Wednesday night, they won their third game in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout. They went punch for punch with a playoff team, and took a win in overtime for the third straight game. It’s a victory they said they earned.

“We were definitely deserving of a win there,” forward Tage Thompson said. “I think obviously the results, they usually take care of themselves. Sometimes you’re not going to get the results at the end of the game, but regardless of that I think we could all look each other in the eyes and say that we gave it our all and I think we deserved it and came out on top, so it was good. A good feeling.”

“They earned it, they deserved it, and they had to battle for it,” head coach Don Granato said.

The Sabres went back-and-forth all night with Pittsburgh. They’d score a goal, then the Penguins would score to tie it. That happened three separate times, and this one went to overtime

In OT, things got interesting, as the Penguins had their scoring chances. The Sabres almost gave up the game-winner a couple of times, but they stayed confident, weathered the storm, and took it to a shootout.

“While we were surviving it, I liked our body language,” Granato said. “We didn’t get rattled, we recomposed. RIght away we recomposed, and that is, if you want to speak of growth, that to me is a real good sign. Even when we botched things, we had a sense of how to recover it.”

They also stood tall in the shootout. Tage Thompson scored the first opportunity, and goaltender Craig Anderson blocked the first shot on his end. After Casey Mittelstadt missed on his chance, Anderson needed to come up big against Sidney Crosby. He did just that, and Alex Tuch scored in his shootout chance, and the Sabres took home the win.

Not to be lost in this victory, Tage Thompson had another stellar night. He scored two goals, his sixth multi-goal game of the season.

The Sabres have now won seven out of their last ten and three straight. They face the Washington Capitals next at home on Friday at 7 p.m.