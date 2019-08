BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have revealed their golden jerseys for their golden season.

Celebrating 50 years on the ice, the team’s new jerseys meld a mix of classic and new looks.

On Thursday, the team announced that they’re switching to their royal blue uniform colors once again — the color scheme they used from their start in 1970 until 1996, when they switched to red and black.

Coming 2020-21: royal blue.



But this year, we’re going gold. Tomorrow at 10 a.m. we reveal our #Sabres50 uniform. pic.twitter.com/Wq0RlqtSrh — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 15, 2019

