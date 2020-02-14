Sabres waive Bogosian

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday that disgruntled defenseman Zach Bogosian has been placed on waivers.

Bogosian came to the Sabres in a trade in February of 2015. The trade brought Bogosian, forward Evander Kane and goaltender Jason Kasdorf to the Sabres and sent defenseman Tyler Myers, forwards Drew Stafford, Joel Armia, Brenden Lemieux and a first round pick to the Winnipeg Jets.

In Bogosian’s 5 years in Buffalo, Bogosian played in 243 games, scoring 13 goals and adding 54 assists. Bogosian’s time with the Sabres was injury filled. He never appeared in more than 65 games in a season during his Sabres stint.

This season, Bogosian found himself a healthy scratch in many games, appearing in only 19 games. In December he asked the team for a trade.