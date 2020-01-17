Sabres Win 3rd Straight

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) center Curtis Lazar (27) celebrate an empty net shorthanded goal by right wing Michael Frolik, right, against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Sabres won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 2nd straight game, the Sabres took down one of the top teams in the Western Conference, knocking off the Dallas Stars 4-1.

Buffalo jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st period on a goal by Jimmy Vesey.

Sam Reinhart set up Vesey’s goal with a great no-look pass.

Jack Eichel also picked up an assist on the play, extending his point streak to 9 straight games.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the 2nd period.

The Sabres responded with 3 straight goals by Rasmus Dahlin, Michael Frolik(empty net), and

Zemgus Girgensons (empty net).

Linus Ullmark finished with 28 saves.

The Sabres beat the Stars in Dallas for the first time since 2011.

Next up: Sabres at Nashville on Saturday.