Sacred Heart lacrosse outlasts Nardin 11-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1-0 Nardin Gators hosted the 1-0 Sacred Heart Sharks on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon.

Two minutes into the game, Caroline Baldwin takes it behind the net and hits Haven Daboll who sends it into the top corner for the first goal of the game. Nardin takes a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, Maria Salvo scoops up the lost ball and bounces the ball into the goal to tie the game up at one.

30 seconds after their first goal, Sacred Heart adds another. Kayleigh Colleary gets it, dodges defenders, and buries the ball into the back of the net. Sharks lead 2-1.

Off the restart, Colleary takes it in and beats the goalie low to give Sacred Heart a 3-1 lead.

With just under eight and a half minutes left in the first, following a penalty Isabella Judge runs up and finishes with the goal. It’s now 4-1 Sharks.

On the other end of the field, Baldwin comes around the net and rips a shot but Kayla Kasprzak makes the save! Kasprzak would finish the game with 10 saves in goal.

Less than a minute and a half to play in the half, Georgia Stockman finds Emma Fenwick who goes over the top for her first career varsity goal! Sharks led 5-1 at the half.

Sacred Heart would go on to beat Nardin 11-5. The Sharks move to 2-0 on the season, the Gators drop to 1-1.