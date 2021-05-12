Sacred Heart lax tops St. Mary’s 20-2

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the 2021 Monsignor Martin girls lacrosse season halfway over, Sacred Heart traveled to take on St. Mary’s on Wednesday afternoon.

Just 30 seconds into the game, Georgia Stockman passes behind the net to Isabella Judge who runs up and sends the ball into the back of the net for the first Shark goal of the game.

A few minutes later, Stockman gets the feed in front of the net and quick sticks it into the bottom left corner. Sacred Heart takes a 2-0 lead.

After another Shark goal, Kayleigh Colleary scoops up the ball at the restraining line, takes it in and absolutely snipes it for the fourth Sacred Heart goal of the game.

25 seconds later, Colleary dodges her way through defenders and rips a shot to the bottom left corner, giving the Sharks a 5-0 lead.

A minute later, Ava Verrastro takes it around the back of the net and feeds Colleary who nets her third straight goal. Sacred Heart up, 6-0.

St. Mary’s finally on the offensive, Cecelia Mineo goes behind the net and hits Teddie Jo Osinski who flies in for the first Lancer goal of the game! It’s now 6-1.

It doesn’t take long for Sacred Heart to find the net again, Colleary slings it to Judge who rips a shot into the back of the net to make it 7-1.

The Sharks would finish the game with a 20-2 victory over St. Mary’s.