Sacred Heart shuts out Mount St. Mary 3-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two-seeded Sacred Heart girls volleyball played host to Mount St. Mary in the Monsignor Martin semifinals on Wednesday evening.

First set, the Thunder sets up Naomi Minniefield for a huge kill! Mount takes a 6-5 lead.

A few minutes later, the Sharks get on a roll. Kayleigh Colleary sends it over for the kill to the middle of the floor to give Sacred Heart the 8-7 advantage.

Late in the set, after solid rallies from both sides, Audrey Grable gets the kill that can’t be returned by the Mount, making it 24-12 with the Sharks on top.

Sacred Heart wins the next point to take the first set 25-12.

Second set, it’s Erin Trapper with the absolute slam after the set up from Blair Kuzniarek, Sharks trail 3-1 early on.

A few minutes later, following a massive kill from Isabella Allen, Mount sends it up but Colleary taps it over for the point. Sacred Heart leads 19-11.

Late in the second, Erin Trapper gets a block and taps the ball back over for the point directly after to give the Sharks a 24-18 lead.

Sacred Heart would take the second set 25-18, then beat Mount St. Mary 25-12 to win the third and final set. Sacred Heart advances to the Monsignor Martin final where they will take on St. Mary’s on Friday at 5pm at St. Mary’s.