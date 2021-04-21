Sacred Heart shuts out Mount St. Mary 3-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two-seeded Sacred Heart girls volleyball played host to Mount St. Mary in the Monsignor Martin semifinals on Wednesday evening.

First set, the Thunder sets up Naomi Minniefield for a huge kill! Mount takes a 6-5 lead.

A few minutes later, the Sharks get on a roll. Kayleigh Colleary sends it over for the kill to the middle of the floor to give Sacred Heart the 8-7 advantage.

Late in the set, after solid rallies from both sides, Audrey Grable gets the kill that can’t be returned by the Mount, making it 24-12 with the Sharks on top.

Sacred Heart wins the next point to take the first set 25-12.

Second set, it’s Erin Trapper with the absolute slam after the set up from Blair Kuzniarek, Sharks trail 3-1 early on.

A few minutes later, following a massive kill from Isabella Allen, Mount sends it up but Colleary taps it over for the point. Sacred Heart leads 19-11.

Late in the second, Erin Trapper gets a block and taps the ball back over for the point directly after to give the Sharks a 24-18 lead.

Sacred Heart would take the second set 25-18, then beat Mount St. Mary 25-12 to win the third and final set. Sacred Heart advances to the Monsignor Martin final where they will take on St. Mary’s on Friday at 5pm at St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories