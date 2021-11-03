Sacred Heart volleyball sweeps Nardin 3-0 to advance to Monsignor Martin finals

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sacred Heart and Nardin squared up in the Monsignor Martin volleyball semifinals on Wednesday. Winner will face St. Mary’s in the championship game on Friday.

First set action, after solid rallies from both sides of the net, Blair Kuzniarek sets up Isabella Allen who slams down the hammer off the Nardin defender to give the Sharks the 19-13 lead.

The Gators go on a run late in the set but on set point for Sacred Heart, Audrey Grable gets the kill for the win. Sharks take the first set 25-19.

Second set now, Maritza Ruh sends it up and Elle Collard taps it over. It’s now 8-5, Sacred Heart.

A few minutes later, Kuzniarek sets it up for Gabriella Petrowski who splits the defenders on the hit to make it 16-9.

With Sacred Heart on a 6-0 run, Rachel McCrea gets the ace. Sharks take a 24-10 lead.

Sacred Heart would win the second set 25-11, and then finish off the game with a clean 3-set sweep to advance to the Monsignor Martin finals. The Sharks and Lancers will play for the title on Friday at 7:30 at Nardin.