BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sacred Heart senior Meghan Trapper checks all the boxes; she has started on varsity basketball since freshman year, she’s the leading scorer, rebounder and a captain. Not to mention she recently scored her 1,000th career point.

“I love how whatever you put into it you get out of it like you put in the hard work, you see results on the court right away and I love my teammates. It’s just fun,” Meghan Trapper told News 4.

And her coach thought one word right away when asked what makes Meghan such a special player.

“Her passion, 100%,” Scared Heart head coach Maria McGrath said.

“She’s incredibly passionate about the game and about winning. She just loves the game and she wants to do anything she can to get better and make her teammates better.”

Meghan was also named MVP at the Southwestern Tournament in Jamestown earlier this year and was a huge reason they won states last season. On top of all of that, she maintains a 3.93 GPA, making her our February female scholar athlete.

“I love being busy just going from thing to thing. In the classroom I just love studying I guess but yeah it’s fun. I love doing stuff and helping other people,” Meghan said.

Speaking of helping others, Meghan takes time to give back to her community in many ways. She recently collected for Gerard place over Christmas, volunteers at the Teachers Desk downtown, and also makes newborn hats for the babies at Oishei Children’s Hospital.