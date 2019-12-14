Saturday High School Basketball Round Up: December 14th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school basketball tournaments continued around Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, let’s get straight to the action!

HOLY TRINITY VS. ST. JOE’S

The Upstate/Downstate Tournament continued at St. Joe’s today, after Lancaster defeated St. John the Baptist in the first game of the day, the Marauders took on Holy Trinity in the second game.

Scoreless for the first two and a half minutes of this one, but St. Joe’s gets on the board first with a steal by Daesean Ashley who sends it down the court to Justin Glover who banks the pull up jumper. Marauders take a 2-0 lead.

That would be the last time St. Joe’s led in the first quarter, Holy Trinity’s Long banks a three from the top of the key. Titans up 13-7 over St. Joe’s after one.

The Marauders would turn up the heat in the second quarter, Ashley gets it beyond the arc and drives in for the basket off the boards to tie it up at 15.

And they keep on rolling, in the final minutes of the first half Glover brings it down and slings it to Josh Haskell who sinks the three from the elbow. It’s now a 20-17 game in St. Joe’s favor. Holy Trinity led 22-21 at the half.

But this one stayed close for the rest of the game! Holy Trinity would come out victorious with a 55-52 win over St. Joe’s.

LEW-PORT VS. CANISIUS

Canisius looked to start their season 3-0 as they played host to Lew-Port in the Tom Keenan Tournament.

The Crusaders with a big lead after the first, and they keep adding to it in the second. Shane Cercone swings it out to a wide open Joe Ciocca who absolutely nails the uncontested three ball! Canisius takes a 35-17 lead.

Getting it done beyond the arc and inside the paint was the story for Canisius today! Ciocca with the dart to William Pieroni who goes over the defenders to sink the basket off the boards! It’s now 41-17.

Lew-Port trying to claw their way back into the game, off the rebound Mekhi Starks goes coast to coast for the layup to make it 47-21.

Under thirty seconds left to play in the first half, the buckets are falling for Canisius! Dewayne Vass goes up and ever so gently lays it in as he draws the foul. Crusaders led 57-28 at the half.

Canisius gets into the triple digits on Saturday afternoon as they down Lew-Port 100-58.

WILSON VS. EAST AURORA

There were some fantastic girls high school basketball match ups on Saturday afternoon as well. In the WNY Athletics Girls Holiday Invitational, Wilson and East Aurora playing at Ken West.

First quarter, Wilson breaks up the Blue Devils 9-0 run with a layup in transition by Skylar Munnikhuysen.

But East Aurora gets right back on track a few minutes later, Haley Potenza hits Jenna Ramsey down low and she banks the shot from the blocks to make it 11-2.

23 seconds left in the first quarter, Blue Devils send it down the court, Cameron Dils makes the basket from the baseline. East Aurora led 16-2 at the end of the first.

The Lakewomen made a comeback in the second half but the Blue Devils hold on to win it 46-38.