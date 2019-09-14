Saturday High School Football Scores and Highlights: Week Two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second week of the high school football continued on Saturday with some great match ups, let’s get to them.

Lancaster vs. Niagara Falls

The Legends and Wolverines both entered week two with wins under their belts, let’s get to today’s action in Niagara Falls.

Starting in the second quarter, Lancaster slow to start but they start to heat up as Jason Mansell hits a wide open Ethan Jurkowski in the back of the end zone, Legends up 7-0.

After forcing the Wolverines to go three and out, Lancaster’s next drive ends up in the end zone again. Codie Scotland bullies his way over the goal line for a 5 yard touchdown. It’s now 13-0 Lancaster.

Niagara Falls’ ball now, Justin Goldsmith tosses it up, but it’s Lancaster’s Isaiah Littleton that comes down with it for the interception!

And the Legends take advantage of the turnover. A couple plays later, Mansell hits Cody Phillips on the short play but he turns that into a first down and then some! Phillips dots the I and crosses the T on the next play with a 10 yard touchdown, Lancaster takes a 20-0 lead into the half.

The Legends would add two more touchdowns and the Wolverines would put 8 points on the board in the 4th quarter with a TD of their own. Lancaster comes away with the 33-8 victory to remain undefeated.

Williamsville North vs. Niagara Falls Wheatfield

Onto the next one, Williamsville North and Wheatfield entering week two 1-0, we stay in Niagara Falls for this one.

The Falcons trying to get something going in the third quarter, Chris Gordon scrambles but he’s quickly brought down for a loss.

Wheatfield punts it away to Will North’s David Bass, and he turns on the jets!! Bass takes that back 80 yards for the punt return touchdown… it’s now 32-8 with the Spartans on top.

Late in the game, Falcons getting something going, Matt Lysiak takes the handoff and zig zags his way up the field to the 10 yard line.

Two plays later, the Falcons would find the end zone. Gordon launches one up and Andy Klebaur goes up to get it for the score. But that wouldn’t be enough for Wheatfield in the end, Williamsville North takes it with a final score of 32-14.