BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This Saturday’s Buffalo Sabres game against the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center will start at 1 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.

The start time change is due to the Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card Weekend game against the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sabres will celebrate 90s Night on Saturday afternoon, welcoming back over 20 Sabres alumni from the 1990s.