Scholar Athlete: AJ Urbaniak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville South senior AJ Urbaniak begins his day before the sun rises some mornings.

“I’m up at 5:30 a.m., to be here at 6:20 a.m. to start my workouts,” he said. “Then, I go to class and then practice.”

“He’s played varsity football since his sophomore year and we knew we had something special because of his work ethic,” head football coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “He’s a quality kid.”

Leading by example is how AJ, who is also a captain, helped the Billies football team finish with a winning record this past season.

“Here, captain means a lot. Here, everybody is a leader of their own. When times are tough, you look to those guys to lead you through the tough times. At some point something is going to go bad and who’s going to fix it? As a captain, you’re the first guys look at.”

“It’s easy to make him a captain because of the example he leads,” added Kurzanski. “He plays so darn hard all the time. I’m just glad he’s one of our guys.”

AJ doesn’t just lead on the field, but in the classroom as well, boasting a 96.4 average. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

“If you don’t have the grades, you can’t play first of all. Second of all, I want to get to a good school,” he explained. “Something you can’t take away from somebody is their education. If I’m not playing football I have to have something to fall back on.”

The standout senior hopes to make a decision on where he’ll play football in college in the near future and also hopes to pursue a degree in engineering.