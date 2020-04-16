Scholar Athlete: Dylan Rykert

Dylan Rykert is a superstar football and track athlete at Oakfield-Alabama high school. Dylan is not only known for his skills on the field but also in the classroom, Dylan has a 4.0 GPA.

All of the hard work has paid off for Dylan, he’s won several awards in his track career in high school but most importantly he’s advancing his life forward. Dylan has committed to the University of Rochester where he will play football. He credits his advancement to his disciplined routine.

“I get up early to go to school early to lift for football and track to get stronger for sports so I lift before school, that’s my normal routine, honestly there isn’t much free time.” said Dylan.

A true mindset of a captain, and to no surprise Dylan is the captain of the football team.

Dylan said “As for captainship it’s about leading by example, be the heart of the team, it’s awesome.”

A leader in all areas of his life, Dylan makes Western New York proud.