Scholar Athlete: Jacob Okulewicz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a word, Williamsville North’s Jacob Okulewicz is ‘perfect’.

The senior scored a 36 on the ACT — a perfect score — a feat accomplished while balancing a heavy academic load with six AP courses and his athletic schedule with the hockey and baseball teams.

“You’ve got to manage your time and you can’t procrastinate,” Okulewicz said. “You have to keep working. In the end it I feel like it pays off and I really enjoy doing both,” he said.

Okulewicz was the Spartans leading scorer on the ice a year ago and is a captain this season.

“Jake is tremendous to coach, he has a great work ethic,” his head coach Bob Rosen said. “Not only is he smart in school, he has a high hockey IQ. You can show him something once and he picks it up and is able to plan it into his game.”

“I try and do as much as I can for the team,” the senior added. “I try and score goals get into dirty areas. Even off the ice, be a leader and hopefully that translates to some wins down the line.”

Although he has yet to decide on where he’ll continue his education in college, Okulewicz says he wants to be involved with S.T.E.M.

And, as for the legacy he hopes to leave when he graduates from North…

“I feel that as long as you work hard, you can do basically anything you enjoy doing and excel at it,” Okulewicz added. “But, you really got to put the time into it and manage it. You can accomplish anything, really.”