Alexis Kirk: December Female Scholar Athlete

Alexis Kirk’s brother first introduced her to the niche sport of rifle the summer before 8th grade.

“He was really excited about it, he’s like oh it’s so much fun, there’s a club, there’s a team you get to shoot in the basement and I’m like that sounds like fun, I want to do that,” said Kirk.

“I came in and my first target was really good and I was out-shooting some of the people who had been here for a little bit longer than me. They were like where did you come from?”

To say Kirk had a knack for the sport is a bit of an understatement. She’s won both an individual and team state championship with the Red Devils, all while maintaining a 3.8 GPA, and an incredibly heavy courseload.

“It’s a very OCD driven sport,” said the Clarence High School senior. “You have to hit the period at the end of the sentence basically. Anything other than that, isn’t going to be good enough. It’s very difficult, you have to do a lot of training, there’s a lot of different positions that you need to know. There’s so many factors like your heart rate, your breathing, where your hand is, where your feet are. Even the slightest change could make a huge difference, moving your foot one millimeter could throw off your shot.

Kirk is set to head to The University of Akron in the fall where she’ll shoot with the Zips, and study forensic science. But she’s already setting her sights even further.

“She’s gonna go tryout for the Olympics which is amazing,” said Kirk’s rifle coach Brittany Belko. “Just wanting to do well, and perfecting her craft, but then also using what she knows to help our other and younger shooters is very impressive.”

“I’m just excited I get to go because one of my friends from this team, she actually goes to West Point now, she shoots for their team, she’s going to be there. There’s going to be a lot of people I know from my outside matches, it’s going to be fun.”