DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Depew senior Loretta White has a number of medals for weight throwing, placed top ten in state and national competition and even broke a school record. So it’s crazy to think at one point not too long ago she wasn’t familiar with the event.

“I didn’t even know weight throw was a thing but I picked it up and I really loved it,” Loretta told News 4 Sports.

“I think that was the first time I was actually able to tell myself like you can do this. It’s like my favorite thing ever and I think after my first season like even since then my coach said you’re gonna go far and he really did believe in me.”

And then it really clicked she could be successful at it. That moment came when she broke the school record that was set back in 2006.

“Loretta’s not afraid to face anybody. She would see who’s going up against her that week and it would be her goal to take them down. She carried herself as if she knew she was one of the best in the section and by the end she proved herself to be the best,” Depew track and field coach Robert Frazier told News 4 Sports.

This past indoor track season, she finished fourth in states and seventh in national competition. She also competes in outdoor track plus plays volleyball and flag football. On top of that she maintains a 4.0 GPA making her our female scholar athlete for the month of April.

So how does she manage to be so good at so many things?

“Honestly, I think it’s just my support system. my mom’s always really there for me, my coaches are always really there for me. I have very understanding teachers and I just got so blessed to be in such a great school district and that’s what made it all possible,” Loretta explained.

And that hard work both in athletics and in the classroom is paying off as she will continue her track and field career at UB while pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

“I wanna be an obstetrician and they have a very good medical program and just being able to sit in on a practice and meet a few of the coaches it felt very similar to what we do here already and I really enjoy what we do here already and it’s just a familiar feeling,” Loretta smiled.