Williamsville East senior Nate Milk is all about routine.

“Usually I’m up at 6:30, 6:45 and in bed by 11,” Milk said. “Just try to scrap together some sleep.”

That daily work keeps him busy, but it’s paid off so far. The center fielder for the Flames holds a 4.0 GPA and earned a baseball scholarship to Niagara University.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Milk said. “The opportunity to play four more years is great news to me.”

Nate hopes to play professional baseball someday, but he has a fallback plan in place. He plans to study actuary science, and maybe someday work in advanced statistics for a baseball team.

“If I could somehow tie my career into baseball after that, I’d love to,” Milk said. “It’s what gets me up in the morning, I love doing it.”

And when you get up as early as he does, you need something to motivate you. But if you’re not as early a riser as nate, he has some advice to help you achieve your goals too.

“I know it’s tough, I was in the same boat, but you can’t give up,” Milk said. “You have to be relentless, you have to study.”

So Nate will continue the routine and enjoy his final few months until graduation. Then a new routine with an even bigger goal begins at the next level.