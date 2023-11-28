BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Simmarion Threet, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School, excels on the field, court and in the classroom.

On top of being a leader on the Hawks’ football and basketball teams, he is also a peer mentor with a new program at his school. This program promotes the inclusion of students with disabilities and works to incorporate them into school activities.

“I meet with my friend Nick every day,” Threet said. “We usually go into Ms. McGrath’s room, a teacher who directs all of it and we work on his work together, spend time, hang out and stuff like that. Yeah, it’s a great part of my day, it’s really fun.”

This is the first year of the program, and Cardinal O’Hara is the first catholic school in Buffalo to implement this into their curriculum.

“Simmarion has been great for that program because his mentee, Nick, just waits for him to come every day and he is excited to see him,” Earl Schunk, Cardinal O’Hara’s athletic director, said.

Simmarion also stepped up after the Tops mass shooting. As a youth organizer, he provided food and mental health services to people in the community. He enjoyed doing this for the community that has given him so much.

Turning to the field, Simmarion led the Hawks in rushing yards per game. He averaged just over 86 yards per game this season. Threet was also nominated for the Conolly Cup back in Week 8 of the high school football season when he ran for 260 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Despite his achievements in athletics, Cardinal O’Hara is most proud of what he’s accomplished outside of football and basketball.

“He’s a great role model for the younger players, he’s a great athlete, and he’s also a better person than the other two,” Schunk said.