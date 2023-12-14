BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ryan Vanderlip, a senior at West Seneca West, not only has outstanding grades with a 3.9 GPA, but he also pours his free time into athletics.

For his efforts, he is News 4’s scholar-athlete for the month of December.

He plays a varsity sport in each season. In the fall, he runs cross country, in the winter he plays basketball, and in the spring, he plays his favorite sport, baseball. This past year, Ryan committed to continue his baseball career in college at St. John Fisher University.

“It felt amazing,” Vanderlip said. “I have played baseball for 15 years and committing was like a weight off my shoulders. I had a couple of options of where I could go but it was just about picking one school where you think you will fit. It just feels good that I get to play baseball at the next level and my brother is fifteen minutes away in Rochester so it feels like a second home.”

Besides continuing his baseball career, Ryan has also made outstanding achievements in other sports. At the annual Gary Geiser Elementary run, Ryan helped lead a visually impaired fourth grader through a half-mile run to the finish line.

“It felt great,” Vanderlip said. “I love helping people, I love to see other people happy. I am a people pleaser and it just makes me happy to see that she could finish the race and did well.”

Ryan’s high school coaches also had nothing but good things to say about the athlete he is, but also the type of person. Rueben Owens, the head coach of the varsity basketball team mentioned that this season may be a little emotional for him.

“I’m going to miss him a lot,” Owens said. “My first year of taking over this program was his first year of varsity. I’m not even going to lie, on senior night I’ll probably tear up.”