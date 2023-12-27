BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barker senior Emma Evans was a swimmer, but with some encouragement from her teacher and the cross country coach, she became a runner and realized she’s pretty good at it.

Emma has excelled in cross country and was a captain and continued her running career in the spring with track and field. She even broke the school’s 3,000 meter record three times and was a sectional champion as she looks to build off that for her senior season.

On top of all of that, she maintains a 100 GPA, making her News 4’s December female scholar athlete.

When she’s not running the trails behind the school, she’s focusing on her school work and all the AP classes she’s taking. Emma plans to continue her running career at Geneseo next year while studying business administration and secondary education.

Emma’s career goals are to some day open her own bakery since she has a passion for baking and has even started selling baked goods out of her house. And no surprise she has a backup plan; she’ll pursue teaching if that doesn’t work out.