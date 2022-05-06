BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Most of the time, kids get inspiration from an older sibling, but for Michael Schiffhauer, his love for wrestling came from his younger brother.

“He started a year before me and he really raved about it and got me interested and it got me going,” Schiffhauer said.

He’s gone a long way since he first started in seventh grade. Schiffhauer’s been a team captain since 2019 at Iroquois high school and racked up more than 100 wins in that time. His accomplishments were enough to earn a scholarship to Bellarmine University.

“There’s no team to back you out. Every success you get is because of your own hard work and I appreciate the value of hard work not just in wrestling, but in everything,” Schiffhauer said of the sport of wrestling.

His hard work carried over to his studies. The senior carries a 4.0 GPA while participating in wrestling, tennis and other after-school activities. Schiffhauer hopes to study criminal justice to one day become a police officer.

“There’s a need for good police officers,” Schiffhauer said. “I wouldn’t be happy sitting behind a desk or anything like that.”

But for now he’ll stay behind the classroom desk and continue putting in the hard work. He doesn’t want to slow down even in the final few months of his high school career.

“I’m going to really buckle down and focus and limit my distractions so that I can find success both in the classroom and on the mat and in everything else that I do,” Schiffhauer said. “Even in the police force, nothing’s out of reach as long as you put your mind to it and give it everything you’ve got.”