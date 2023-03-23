WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luca Buscaglia, a senior at Williamsville East, is a standout on and off the field. He has racked up awards and the accomplishments, such as First Team All Western New York and ECIC, which only gave him a stronger ability to perform well.

“It’s good for my confidence because soccer is a big thing you need confidence for, so it was good for my confidence to be able to win those things and show what type of player I am,” says Buscaglia.

In the classroom, Luca is a 4.0 GPA student and a member of the National Honor Society. “School’s a big part, it’s very important to me, maybe a little bit more important than soccer just because my grades have always been very close to me. If I get a bad grade I’ll be upset and it’ll bother me,” Buscaglia says.

As Luca closes his chapter on his high school career, he gets to begin a new chapter at Niagara University where he’s chosen to continue his athletic and academic career. Head coach Tony Schiappa was more than excited to have the opportunity to coach him.

“It’s a joy everyday,” he says. “Luca is the first on the field and the last to leave. He’s been a four-year varsity soccer player, so he grew up alongside me as a coach throughout the last four years. Luca has been the face of our program for about three years now. He’s been a starter since his freshman year and obviously, we’ve seen the results of his play on the field so always a joy to coach Luca and really build a relationship on and off the field with him, his brothers, and his family.”