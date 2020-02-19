Scholar Athlete: Mary Kromer

Lake Shore senior Mary Kromer’s work ethic is pretty noticeable

“This year she started the phrase all gas no breaks,” said her hockey coach Bob Klimowicz. “That emphasizes everything about her. When she’s on the ice she gives us everything she can.”

But that’s not just the case at the rink.

“This year I’m taking AP Physics and AP Calc and those have a huge workload on top of everything else that I’m doing,” said Kromer.

To say the senior does a lot is putting things lightly. Along with her award filled high school hockey career, she has a 97 GPA, is a member of unified basketball and is her Class President – planning pep rallies, prom and graduation.

“One of my teachers actually asked me today “What do you do when hockey is over?” Go to sleep,” said Kromer.

And while she’s catching up on rest, Kromer can dream about her record setting performances on the ice. She’s just the 12th player in federation history to tally 100 career points

It was one of my goals coming into playing high school hockey,” said the senior. “I saw a lot of girls working hard to get that extra point and I knew it was something I wanted to do.”

The senior will continue her athletic career at Mercyhurst University while majoring in intelligence studies — and she’s a player who coaches hate to see leave the program.

“It’s definitely going to hurt,” said Klimowicz. “We’re going to have that void in leadership and just that great attitude she brings to the table, even at 5:30 in the morning”