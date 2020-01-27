Scholar Athlete: Samantha Hare

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mount St. Mary senior Samantha Hare puts an emphasis on challenging herself.

“Especially sports, both sports and academics, I hold myself to a very high standard,” Hare says. “Sports is kind of an outlet for me, away from the classroom, but I do strive to be successful in both, and I think they play a big part both together.”

Hare has excelled as a three-sport athlete for the Thunder, on top of carrying a 98 GPA and completing service projects throughout the community.

Mount St. Mary Academy Softball Coach John Rogowski says “Her impact is beyond words. Her leadership and work ethic are none like I’ve ever seen before.”

The school’s athletic director, Jim Pernick, said “I don’t know how she does everything she does. I don’t think the kid sleeps. She was here one morning at six in the morning pitching during indoor track season. She goes seven days a week and that’s what makes her the student she is and the student-athlete she is.”

“Specifically, throughout all my four years in high school, I’ve strove to take as many AP and honors classes as I can, just knowing that it’ll help in the future, getting prepared for college, especially coming up next year,” Hare said. “And I’ve always, on the court and in the classroom, pushed myself to as much as I could handle.”

Hare plans to continue studying biochemistry and pre-pharmacy, along with continuing her sports career in college. She gets a lot of her motivation from seeing the success of her four older siblings.

“I just know if I continue to push and to strive, giving 110% whether it be on a test, or in the classroom or even in practice, I believe they both play a very big part in each other and I think just seeing how the success has grown from freshman year to now has been absolutely amazing,” Hare said.