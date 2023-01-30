BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – Starpoint High School’s Nick Brady is a three-sport varsity athlete. He plays soccer and baseball and also bowls for the Spartans. He does it all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“I’ve earned many awards and won many tournaments in the area with bowling, so I’d say it’s my best sport,” Brady said.

Brady has been the captain of the varsity bowling team at Starpoint High School for the past five years. He holds the school record for highest set and average points, but sports are not the only thing on Brady’s busy schedule. He spends his free time volunteering at Rapids Lanes where he helps pass along his knowledge to young bowlers. Despite his busy schedule, Brady has consistently made it a habit to prioritize his schoolwork.

“It’s a lot of work, I use many study halls and I pack my schedule, which is even tougher but sometimes there’s late nights, but it always works out in the end,” said Brady.

His hard work paid off as he bowled his first 300, a perfect game, back in February of 2022. “The last shot my legs were shaking and my heart was racing I’m not going to lie, pounding,” Brady said.

Head coach Chris Prezioso is proud to have Nick on the team and in a leadership role.

“He’s very competitive, very team oriented, very good kid, but it’s not all about him. It’s about the team and you know everything else going on,” said Prezioso.

Prezioso also wasn’t surprised that Brady had bowled a perfect game. “He was just so dialed in, and all of his last shots were just right there. It’s tough and he was in a tough place, everybody stopped bowling to watch, the pressure was on, but he deserved it. He’s good enough to do it, and I’m not surprised that he did it.”