Seahawks are a challenge, but it’s a welcome challenge for Bills

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right is congratulated by Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming off their first win over the New England Patriots since 2016, the Buffalo Bills wipe the slate clean as they now set their sights towards another beast this week: the 6-1 Seattle Seahawks.

It’s no surprise the Bills have a tough task ahead of them. Through the first seven games of the season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents by about points per game, scoring a total of 240 points this season while allowing 199. Russell Wilson is playing the best season of his career, as Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott called it a “potential MVP season,” throwing for 2,151 yards and 26 touchdowns.

For the Bills, McDermott says the key to stopping that high-powered offense is to attempt to match them.

“You’ve got to figure out a way to counteract what they do,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “They score a lot of points. We’ve got to do a good job on our offense, special teams units, and keep them off the field as much as we can with our offense. Sometimes thats your best defense is keeping the ball away from their quarterback.”

The Bills offense looks like it’s finally back to performing the way it did to open up the season. After three games in which Buffalo struggled to make big plays and, against the Jets, score touchdowns, the Bills finally got the run game going to compliment the dynamic pass game. Buffalo put up 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Josh Allen threw for 154 yards with another touchdown in the Bills 24-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

“It’s got to be a healthy balance, I think we’ve done some good things offensively,” McDermott said. “Going back to the last game, we’ve just got to continue to evolve and continue to keep that offensive mindset in all three sides of the ball.”

As we hear echoed throughout Zoom interviews with the Bills every single week, this is the most important game because it’s the next one. But just how important could this game be?

A win over the Seahawks might just be the big time win the Bills are itching for this season. McDermott has continued to talk about the need to defeat playoff teams. After falling to the 2019 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and 2019 AFC Championship runner-up Tennessee Titans, beating the Seahawks would get the Bills that highly sought after win.

“The expectation now has changed. That’s where we are. That’s where you want to be, it becomes part of the institution, part of who we are and how we do things,” McDermott said.