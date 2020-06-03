Sean McDermott calls for unity and hopes Bills can be a ‘unifying picture’

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches his team warm up before an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With everything going on in the country, Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s zoom call with reporters on Wednesday didn’t start by talking about football.

Instead, McDermott called for unity after the death of George Floyd and the protests around the nation.

“As a coach in the National Football League or for any matter I know that this hits very close to home or hits directly at home for a lot of the guys on our football team. Right now as a country we need to unify. There’s been obviously through this situation and other situations, there’s a divide and I think that we as a country need to come together,” McDermott explained.

“Part of the reason why we share stories in our culture and in our building is to learn about one another and with that comes certainly some differences but with that also comes similarities between people and I think together, I hope that our team can be a unifying picture of what it should look like,” McDermott said.

McDermott also said he addressed the team on Monday to talk about everything happening but more importantly to let players know he’s someone to talk to.

“I’ve tried to open myself up to our players to be a listener, to be listening, a good listener in this case. I think it’s important to educate myself and build awareness and at the same time lead, lead our team and our family through this,” McDermott said.

#Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he addressed the team on Monday but also says he wants to be there for players to talk to.



"I've tried to open myself up to our players to be a listener, be listening and I think it's important to educate myself." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/u8EvnkMt72 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 3, 2020

After some of the protests turned violent, McDermott said that’s not the right way to handle the situation.

“I don’t think there’s any place for that as far as the violence what we’ve got to do right now as a country is again unify and make really good decisions and use that energy to make really good decisions,” McDermott said.

McDermott also said he was disgusted when he saw the video of George Floyd’s murder.

“We’re all human and as I shared with our players we’re professional coaches, professional football players but at the end of the day we’re human beings and so I was disappointed and disgusted and ashamed,” McDermott said.

When saying he hopes their team can be a “unifying picture” for the country, he thought of the group picture taken of the large group of guys working out in Florida together organized by Josh Allen and the players.

“I think it’s a great example, that visual of what our world needs to look like with the guys smiling together, hands on each other’s shoulders. I think that’s a great snapshot for America,” McDermott explained.