Sean McDermott explains the secret behind TE Dawson Knox’s success in 2021

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and cornerback Bradley Roby (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (WIVB) – Raise your hand if you had Dawson Knox breaking a Bills franchise record this season?

It’s okay if you didn’t. Knox is having a breakout season, the best season of his career and it just keeps getting better as he had two touchdowns in a 31-6 win over the Saints on Thanksgiving. That now brings his total to seven on the season which is a new franchise record for touchdowns in a single season by a Bills tight end.

So what’s the secret to his success? Head coach Sean McDermott has a thought:

“I think he’s using different hair products this year than he did in the years before,” McDermott laughed.

Knox’s response:

“That’s funny, he really said that? Wow, do you think he’s jealous?”

In all seriousness, McDermott says it’s all in his head, not hair.

“He’s just confident. I think over half this game is mental and I think his confidence is where it needs to be this year, he’s had success and he’s been able to bounce back from some moments where he needed to reset and I think that shows how mentally tough he is,” McDermott said.

For Knox it’s all about being prepared.

“Just doing whatever you’re asked to do every week whether it’s one catch or ten, whether it’s zero targets or ten. With the quarterback that we have, the players that we have like there’s gonna be opportunities every single weekend and you just gotta be ready when it comes your way,” Knox said after the game.

After struggling with drops during the first two seasons of his career, Knox made it a big point of emphasis to correct that heading into 2021 and so far it’s really paid off, so much that when Knox wasn’t on the field as he recovered from a broken hand, his absence was very noticeable.

Knox is now tied with New England’s Hunter Henry for the most touchdown catches in the league by a tight end so far this season.

When it comes to his two against the Saints, Knox credits someone you might not have noticed on those plays.

“As always it starts with the O-Line giving him time. On that second one he made an incredible play I mean guy in his face, back foot you know throwing it up but on both touchdowns you gotta watch Gabe blocking, Gabe Davis out there. Receivers when they can block that adds a whole other level to the offense and I give a lot of credit to him on both those,” Knox explained.

Okay now back to the hair, what’s your secret there Dawson???

“I condition like once, twice a week. No shampoo, shampoo dries it out.”