Sean McDermott on Bills TE Dawson Knox: ‘Availability’ and ‘consistency’ are key in year two

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 10: Tight end Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs for a gain during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Bills 19-16. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Expectations are high for the Bills offense going into 2020 with the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen looking to build off of last season. Not to mention the continuity is such an important factor.

And while Allen is looking to take that next step in his development, so are the rookies from last like tight end, Dawson Knox.

Knox showed flashes of promise during his first season in the NFL. Fans remember him stiff-arming a Bengals defender then running over another right after for a monster play. He also had some highlight reel catches throughout the season where he showed promise. Knox led the Bills’ tight ends with 28 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

But there are things he must clean up this year in order to make a bigger impact. Knox struggled with drops last season and that’s a big area he needs to fix. Despite this, head coach Sean McDermott has high expectations for Knox and likes what he sees so far this offseason.

“We do expect a year of growth, a year of development. Obviously going from its first year to a second year, and I’m really encouraged by the way that he’s approached things really encouraged by the way that he’s worked on his body this offseason, from what it appears and, you know, I think a big piece of it is going to be his, his availability and his consistency. And so sometimes what you see the first year is the lack of at times consistency, and I think Dawson is aware of that and he’s committed to developing to the point where that becomes a strength of his and we’re here to help him with it,” McDermott said on a zoom call with reporters.

McDermott also mentioned the importance of Knox’s relationship with Allen.

“So, I think he’s off to a good start in the early part of his second season as Josh mentioned he’s very confident in Dawson, which is an important piece. A good quarterback, tight end combinations – I’ve been around Chad Lewis was in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb and Greg Olson in Carolina with Cam Newton. That’s a big piece of quarterback’s success is where he has that security blanket. In this case, the tight end position,” McDermott said.

Knox is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses with his size and mobility. As shown on that play against the Bengals, Knox is tough to bring down and extends plays with his run after catch abilities which again was shown against Cincy. Now the key for Knox is putting it all together.

The production from the Bills’ tight ends overall was below average as they only had 46 catches by tight ends in 2019. That was ranked 26th in the league and the average was 74.

The Bills drafted Knox in the third round in 2019 out of Ole Miss.