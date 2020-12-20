Sean McDermott on Josh Allen: ‘QBs that can play at that level are hard to find’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After every game that Josh Allen plays well it seems like we’re talking about the records he’s either close to breaking or tied or broke. That was the case once again in a blowout win against the Broncos that clinched the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years.

In a 48-19 win over Denver, Allen ran for two touchdowns and tied Jack Kemp’s franchise record of most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 25.

He also recorded his seventh 300-yard game this season today, tying Drew Bledsoe’s franchise record seven games in 2002.

“It’s hard to even be impressed now, it’s more expected. He’s been doing it all year now. He’s been dropping some dimes man. There was one throw he threw to me that was, I mean he just fired it and he put it in the only place he could have and it gave me a chance to make the play and then the long ball to to Stef,” Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said after the game.

“That guy’s just been zoned in this year. I’m just happy he’s my quarterback and I’m happy that I get to go out there and have him back there slinging it to me. It gives you confidence as a receiver when he’s back there.”

Allen also has 4,000 passing yards this season, the second-most in team history in a season.

“He just continues to get better and I think that’s the cool part about it. He’s so humble, he’s a great teammate and I’m extremely proud of him, I really am. I’m extremely proud of him and I won’t take it for granted,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“These quarterbacks that can play at that level are hard to find and Brandon [Beane] did a phenomenal job and Coach Daboll and the offensive staff.”

It’s hard to believe there was a time when people were upset when the Bills traded up to get Allen but now that patience in his development has really paid off.