Sean McDermott on player protests: ‘I’m going to support our players’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many players around the NFL have already come out and said they will kneel during the national anthem this year to protest racial injustices happening throughout the country. Many players around the league did this during the 2017 season after former 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick first started it in 2016.

In 2017, some Bills players joined in and knelt for a few games to join the movement. And now after the murder of George Floyd and protests happening across the country, we could see some of the Bills do it again.

Head coach Sean McDermott says so far none of his players have talked to him about doing that yet, but he backs them up in whatever decisions they make.

“Those conversations are ongoing. I would just tell you if you look back at how we’ve handled prior experiences, how we’ve handled it in the past couple of months here that we are always going to support our players. We’re always going to respect their position on things and then we’re also going to do our part in listening and trying to educate ourselves and following it up with love,” McDermott said.

“That’s really to me the right way to go about things and that’s what we’re all about. No hidden agendas, we’re trying to do things the right way and it starts with respect and ends with love.”

Many players have taken to social media to speak out about social injustices, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I want to reiterate my support of our players.I think that’s important right now. We’ve got a lot of time between now and that first game so I think the best thing we can do is make sure that they know that we support them and certainly respect their position on things,” McDermott explained.

One coach has even said he’ll join in and take a knee. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said he’s “all for it”. McDermott didn’t say whether or not he would as well when asked about it.

“I’m gonna support my players, and again we’ve got a long time between now and that first game but I want you to know that I’m gonna support my players,” McDermott said.