Sean McDermott says he learned a lot in two tough losses vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott has faced the Chargers twice since becoming head coach of the Bills and both games ended with tough losses.

The first one was in McDermott’s first year as head coach back in 2017 when he decided to start quarterback Nathan Peterman over Tyrod Taylor. That did not end well as Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half (the first one was a pick-six on their opening drive) before Taylor came in to replace him. The Bills lost that game 54-24.

The second meeting was the following year in Josh Allen’s rookie season in week two when Allen made his first NFL start and played in his second game (Allen eventually replaced Peterman in the season opener). Allen threw for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked five times in a 31-20 loss.

But even though they were tough losses, McDermott says he doesn’t want to “forget them”.

“You learn through situations like that,” McDermott said.

And now as McDermott gets ready to face the Chargers for the third time in his career as head coach of the Bills, he looked back on how far Allen has come from that first start to now in his third season.

“It just speaks volumes about his growth mindset, his development, the time he’s put in and you go back and you think about all the things that a young quarterback needs to be prepared for and how could he even be prepared by his second game or his first game, that was his first start and second appearance that season,” McDermott said.

“You go out there and you know there’s gonna be good moments, exciting moments, flash moments and you know there’s gonna be some hard lessons that have to be learned and I thought he worked through that.”