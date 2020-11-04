Sean McDermott says Russell Wilson is playing at an “MVP level”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures down field while scrambling during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Russell Wilson is off to the best start in his career and at this point is the front-runner to win the league’s MVP award.

Wilson is having one of the greatest starts to a season for a quarterback ever. He has 26 touchdown passes which is the second most in NFL history through eight weeks of a season.

“It’s a huge challenge, they won a Super Bowl, they’re playing at a high level. I would say Russell’s playing at an all-time high, probably MVP level and they’ve got weapons and they score a lot of points so it will be a big challenge for us defensively and as a team,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before practice on Wednesday.

The Bills know they have their hands full this week facing Seattle on Sunday not just on defense but on offense as well trying to keep up with that Seahawks offense.

Wilson’s 307.3 passing yards per game ranks third in the NFL and because of what he’s been able to do, the Seahawks lead the in scoring with 34.3 points per game.

“Potential MVP level and we’ve got a lot of respect for him. I would just say regardless of what type of quarterback you’re going against you have to have the front to affect the quarterback. Your front’s gotta play well every week, we’ve gotta control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” McDermott explained.

The Bills have struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season but the past few weeks, they’ve done a better job sacking Sam Darnold six times then Cam Newton twice last week. But McDermott knows that has to get better in that area.

“Yeah I think they’re aware of it. Every week they know they’re the tip of the spear for our defense and I’ve enjoyed watching them the last few weeks as we continue to build the defense and their evolution, their coordination and their chemistry and the way they’re playing so I think that’s a work in progress and to be continued at this point,” McDermott said.

But facing a quarterback like Wilson who can avoid pressure, extend plays and make things happen outside the pocket there has to be a balance of when and how much you blitz and send pressure.

“You’ve gotta be smart with that because he does have the ability to extend plays. Just overall I think the key word is respect, we’ve got a lot of respect for Russell Wilson, just what else can you say about him? He does it all. He can run it, he can throw it so he’s a big challenge.”