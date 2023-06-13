ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance at the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, head coach Sean McDermott announced during a Tuesday press conference.

“Very concerned,” McDermott said when asked about Diggs’ absence, but declined to go any further.

Diggs’ absence comes after an offseason of question marks surrounding the team’s star wideout. He was visually upset on the sideline toward the end of Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past season.

The 29-year-old also did not attend any of the team’s voluntary workouts in previous weeks.

Beyond Diggs, McDermott confirmed that every other player on the roster was accounted for at minicamp.

Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp runs from June 13-15 and is the first required offseason practice for all players on the roster. If a player opts to not show up, it results in a fine totaling $16,459 for the first missed practice, $32,920 for the second and $49,374 for the third.

