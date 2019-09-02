Sean McDermott talks about upcoming game against the Jets

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WIVB) Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Monday as his team prepares for their season opening game at the New York Jets.

The team appears to be pretty healthy with only tight end Tyler Kroft missing practice due to injury. McDermott says Kroft is making progress but a timetable for his return is still uncertain, but there is hope for the first couple of games.

Here’s how McDermott responded when asked about any concerns for center Mitch Morse after missing most of the preseason with a concussion, “He’s a go, we have full confidence in Mitch and our medical staff, that he’s been cleared and he was in meetings digesting the game plan this morning and I’m sure as he’ll tell you, he’s ready to go.”

McDermott also talked about the recent release of running back LeSean McCoy, “that was a tough decision and LeSean’s a real good football player, I know myself along with everyone else in the building wishes him nothing but the best and we’ll always root for him. Whether it’s that decision or other decisions we make we’re always going to make the decision that is best for our team and as it relates to the running back position, we feel confident in the guys that we have, that they can execute what we want to get done.”

As far as rookie offensive lineman Cody Ford and where he will play right guard or right tackle, Coach McDermott said they will just take it one practice at a time.

To get ready for Sunday’s Bills/Jets game at 1pm on Channel 4, be sure to tune in to Buffalo Kickoff Live where the crew will have the latest updates and preview of the AFC East matchup. Buffalo Kickoff Live comes to you every Sunday at 11:30am on Channel 4.