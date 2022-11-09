ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with an elbow injury.

Allen will not practice on Wednesday.

McDermott said that “we’ll see” on Allen playing in this Sunday’s game. He said that he won’t get into the medical report on Allen.

“He’s as competitive as there is, he loves to play the game, and we’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said.

In addition, safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are both day-to-day as well, as is cornerback Tre’Davious White. Meanwhile, linebacker Matt Milano will practice. Edmunds is a new addition to the injury report.

Sean McDermott says Tre'Davious White has not had a setback. He is still day to day and his status for the game this week is unknown.



McDermott also said Matt Milano is good to go for practice. He missed last week's game with an oblique injury. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 9, 2022

It is not clear if Allen will play Sunday, but McDermott said they “have full confidence” in backup Case Keenum and third-string quarterback Matt Barkley.

“He’s been through this before, we have full confidence in Case and Matt Barkley. We shape a game plan accordingly based on what we know,” McDermott said. “We believe in Case Keenum, he’s here for a reason. He’s been a great addition to our team in more ways than one.”

Allen was injured in the final seconds of the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Jets defensive end Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen and Allen’s arm flung backward in the process.