Secondary Scoring Propels Sabres to 5-1 Win Over Detroit

Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Just one night after giving up six goals, the Sabres used offensive firepower of their own to defeat the Red Wings 5-1 on the road. With the win, Buffalo snapped a two game skid and have three wins in their last five games.

Buffalo got on the board early when Evan Rodrigues scored his first goal of the season. Curtis Lazar delivered a big hit as he entered the zone with the puck, and fed Rodrigues who sent home the one timer. A few minutes later on the power play, Rodrigues would net his second of the game, and the season when he poked his rebound past Jimmy Howard.

Buffalo would add to their lead in the period when Zemgus Girgensons netted a shorthanded breakaway goal to put the Sabres up 3-0.

The second period belonged to the Red Wings, as they out shot the Sabres 11-3, and Madison Bowey beat Linus Ullmark high with a rising wrister. It looked like the Red Wings were going to cut the lead to one as the puck crossed the line behind Ullmark. However, Zach Bogosian would be called for delay of game for knocking the net off, and the Red Wings would go on the power play. Buffalo headed into the locker room with the 3-1 lead after two periods.

Buffalo made quick work early in the third period, as Zach Bogosian pulled out the shifty moves to beat Howard with the backhander. The goal was Bogosian’s first of the season.

You better believe that's Zach Bogosian with the dangles. pic.twitter.com/rI1z7q0SAT — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2020

Just over a minute later on the power play, Rasmus Ristolainen would battle in front of the net to jam home a rebound, and give the Sabres the 5-1 lead.

Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots on the night. Buffalo returns home Tuesday night as they welcome Las Vegas to town.