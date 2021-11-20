Section 6 president responds to Bennett/McQuaid Jesuit postponement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Section 6 representatives are speaking out after the postponement of Bennett’s Class AA Far West Regional game against McQuaid Jesuit. Section President Brett Banker said they will ask the NYSPHSAA Executive Director to declare a forfeit from McQuaid-Jesuit.

McQuaid-Jesuit had positive COVID-19 tests within the football program and the game was postponed tentatively until Tuesday, according to a release from the NYSPHSAA.

Section 6 officials believe that the game should have still been played considering McQuaid still had enough players to field a team in Saturday’s scheduled matchup against Bennett.

“Although we are sensitive to the virus impacting students and a coaching staff anywhere, it is our position that McQuaid should have traveled to Erie County with the ample number of players that they had available that met ECDOH (Erie County Department of Health) regulations,” Banker said in a statement released Saturday night.

According to the statement, since Erie County is hosting the regional, their mandates for take precedence for games played in the section.

The statement also said since NYSPHSAA procedures state that games should only postponed in the case of extreme weather, this game between McQuaid and Bennett shouldn’t have been postponed.

“…we will be asking the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA to declare a forfeit and move a very-deserving, Bennett High School team forward in the state championships,” Banker’s statement continued. “We intend to cite NYSPHSAA’s own language regarding an inability to alter the post-season schedule.”

“McQuaid made the decision, and chose to not comply with ECDOH restrictions,” Banker’s statement said. “By forcing Bennett to possibly delay into next week creates an unfair competitive disadvantage for their athletes and does not help ensure the health and safety of this team. We are not interested in creating that scenario.”

As of now the game is postponed until Tuesday, November 23, and according to the NYSPHSAA, there will be a hearing next week.