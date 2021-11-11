Section VI Championship preview: Class A

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Jamestown Red Raiders are back in the Class A Section VI championship game again this season, and this time, they’re playing the 8-2 Frontier Falcons.

“They’re a great team too, they’re going to bring it. They’ve won two playoff games as well, and they’re competing in the Sectional finals just like us. They’re going to bring it to us and give us their best game, we’re going to give them our best game too, so it should be a great matchup,” Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake said.

“We just want to stop their perfect season,” Frontier running back Vinnie Monaco said. “We want to win Sections. We’ve been working hard every day, every week, and this is what we’ve been waiting for all year.”

Jamestown has suffered some tough losses in the postseason in the last few years, and this year, they’re hoping that the title game ends differently.

“It’s a crazy feeling but it also feels good because all our hard work in the offseason paid off,” Jamestown running back Jaylen Butera said. “We’ve done so much to get here, and last year it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, so now we have a chance to make that right. We’re going to just come out and do what we do.”

The unbeaten Red Raiders have been on a roll throughout this entire season, averaging 41 points per game, with many of those scores coming from standout senior running back Jaylen Butera. Through nine games this season, Butera has rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. That strength and speed from the senior back combined with the arm of Trey Drake, who has thrown for over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns as well, has led Jamestown to cruise through every opponent they’ve faced in Class A.

“A lot of our success has come from our coaches. They’re an amazing coaching staff and we’re lucky to have them,” Drake said. “I think a lot of our success has come from our offensive line this year, we have some huge boys up front and they take care of business in the trenches for us. That’s the starting core of our offense. A lot of our success comes from them. They pave the way for Jaylen and they pave the way and get their blocks too and help me get to where I’m able to throw the ball.”

Frontier is riding their best season since 2013, and they said they’re excited to be playing in this game.

“It’s kind of surreal, I’ve dreamed of this stuff since I was a little kid,” Frontier lineman Drew Mascio said. “It’s just great to play here with the kids I’ve grown up with and the boys I’ve gotten to know.”

“It means a lot. It’s been something that Frontier has wanted for so long,” Monaco said. “We’ve all been pushing to come to this moment, and now we’re here at this moment. It doesn’t feel real at all, it’s crazy to think about the fact that we’re here at this point in the season but we’re just going to work hard every day and win on Friday.”

“You just gotta take it one day at a time, focus on the practice you have that day and the things you have to get done that day, then once we get there we’ll be calm and we’ll be fine,” Mascio said.

Jamestown and Frontier square off in the late game on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 8pm in the Class A Section VI Championship at Highmark Stadium.