Section VI delays winter sports start, cancels Indoor Track & Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Section VI announced on Wednesday that the start of winter sports will be delayed until January 18th, and the Indoor Track & Field season will be cancelled.

The Section originally set the start date for winter sports as January 4th.

“We as a Section remain committed to conducting our winter sport seasons,” Section VI President Brett Banker said in a press release. “We are hopeful that by making this difficult decision, we are giving our communities, health departments, school officials and families just a bit more time.”

“Schools are opening up. By starting winter sports on January 18 it allows us time to examine the numbers after the holiday season and gives athletic departments time to better prepare,” Banker said.

Section VI says the fate of the Indoor Track & Field season was dire when the season was just three weeks, and the number of suitable facilities to host several schools at the same time was limited. When the first week of competition was eliminated due to a lack of official practice sessions, the two week season did not make enough sense to keep around.