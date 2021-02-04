Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo discusses return to play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The wait is finally over for student-athletes in Western New York. With the news coming on January 22nd from Governor Andrew Cuomo that all moderate and high risk sports can start their seasons, teams across WNY have been hard at work for the last four days getting prepared for the shortened winter sports season.

While the news was a relief for student-athletes, coaches, and parents who were all eagerly awaiting the chance to play their sport, it was also a relief for Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo, who spoke to News 4 on Thursday.

Mary Margaret Johnson: “What were the emotions that you felt when you heard the news from Governor Cuomo that all sports would finally get to start on February 1st?”

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo: “We’re in the position of interscholastic athletics and providing opportunities for kids, and it’s been a rough year. When we got the news we were good to go, I was super happy from a job standpoint, but also as a parent with kids who play standpoint. Now that they can play and do the things they want to do, it was great. It’s a great feeling to know they can do that, but also with that comes a lot of work to get things rolling in a short period of time. This week has been crazy trying to get everything going so that kids play next week.”

MMJ: “There won’t be fans in the stands for the winter, what do you have to say about to parents and spectators that don’t understand why they can’t physically be there to watch their kids compete?”

MD: “The big thing that parents don’t understand is that we’re not equipped right now. We have to screen every kid, we’re screening every official, and we’re just not equipped to screen every parent. At some facilities, how do we keep 6 foot radius around that many people? We’re not equipped to do that right now.”

MMJ: “I know it’s still over a month away, but do you anticipate spectators being able to watch football games since they’re outside?”

MD: “I think so, it’s too early to talk about football at this point in time. Looking at other states across the country that played football in the fall, for some places it worked well, and in some places it didn’t work well. I know people are angry, they’re upset, and they’re tired of being cooped up in the house and wearing a mask. Some people are fine with following rules, but some continue to push the system, and it becomes our problem. We’re not the ones that created the issue, and we have to get through it and live it like everyone else.”

MMJ: “Say there are some positive tests within a team. Who do you work with/who makes the final call on what happens from there?”

MD: “We’re working with our local county Departments of Health when it comes to positive tests. Section VI made up of five counties, so that’s five different Departments of Health. Our five have been very easy to work with, and they’ve been open to discussion. When the news broke that high risk sports would be able to play, we got the word late on that Friday afternoon, then sent them a letter on Saturday afternoon, and had all five counties Departments of Health at a meeting on Monday. That goes to show how willing they were to sit with and work with us and get kids back. As for positive tests, the pause is based on the Department of Health regulation. In Erie county, if a positive is on the team, the team is on pause for 10 days. In other counties they may choose to do contact tracing first, but right now if there’s a case, they’re going to be on pause.”

MMJ: “Knowing that at this point, all student-athletes will have the chance to play their sport even if it’s just for an abbreviated season, what does that mean to you as Executive Director of Section VI?”

MD: “We’re going to continue to work as hard as we can to get these kids as many games as possible. We have the rationale of trying to extend the seasons and spread them out so everybody has an opportunity. In our mind, it was unfortunate for spring athletes last year who got nothing. Last year, all winter sports got the entire regular seasons in. Wrestling State Championships took place. Basketball was in regionals, hockey was in states. Those sports lost out on sectional or regional or state. But kids in the spring practiced for only one week. Those kids got zero games in. We don’t want that to happen to the other kids this year. We’ve been committed, in the fall in terms of every day that passed by that we weren’t playing, we were like ‘We’ve got to push back.’ And we got those kids four weeks of play. When you look at it, it stinks because you work hard and only get four weeks of play, but those four weeks is better what the spring kids got. You can say that with these winter kids this year. Fall 2, getting into spring. We’re trying to make it as safe as possible, but yet a quality opportunity to recognize these kids and give them something to work for and they’re always going to remember the championships and 2020-21 seasons as adults.”