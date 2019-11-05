Section VI Football Media Day

Election 2019
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2019 Section VI Championships are upon us! Tuesday morning, all ten teams that will be playing in the Finals on Friday and Saturday met at New Era Field for media day, and some of the players and athletes told News 4 what makes this championship so special.

Section VI Finals, all games held at New Era Field

CLASS AA:

Lancaster vs. Orchard Park — Friday, 8 pm

CLASS A:

McKinley vs. South Park — Saturday, 3:15 pm

CLASS B:

Albion vs. Maritime — Friday, 5 pm

CLASS C:

Wilson vs. Southwestern — Saturday, 6:30 pm

CLASS D:

Franklinville-Ellicottville vs. CSP — Saturday, 12 pm

