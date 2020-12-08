Section VI moves low and moderate risk winter sports to January start date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Section VI announced on Tuesday that the start date for low and moderate risk winter sports will be January 4th.

This is the second time the start date has changed for winter sports to begin. The original start date for boys and girls rifle, bowling, indoor track, boys swim and skiing was set for November 30th, then that was moved to December 14th when the Section announced the postponement of high risk winter sports to the new year.

“It’s clear to all of us on the committee that pausing at this time is the most responsible act we can

take,” Section VI President Brett Banker said in a press release on Tuesday. “It is our responsibility to mesh our actions with that of district leaders who are trying desperately to get students back in their buildings in a responsible fashion.”

With this change, all winter sports (low, moderate and high risk) are set to start on January 4th.